Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Up 40.3% in October

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the October 14th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.4 days.
Safran stock opened at $130.33 on Friday. Safran has a one year low of $118.75 and a one year high of $158.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.71.
Safran Company Profile
Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.