Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Up 40.3% in October

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the October 14th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.4 days.

Safran stock opened at $130.33 on Friday. Safran has a one year low of $118.75 and a one year high of $158.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.71.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

