Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $40.75 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

