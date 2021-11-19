salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Cut by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,126 shares of company stock valued at $212,258,614 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.32. 107,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,082,949. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $298.91 billion, a PE ratio of 121.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.85.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

