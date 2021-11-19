salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.69. 56,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,082,949. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.84. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $298.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.85.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 762,126 shares of company stock valued at $212,258,614. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

