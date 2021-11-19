Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Holdings Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.16% of Sana Biotechnology worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

SANA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 7,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 977,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,433,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,895.

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.