Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the October 14th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCHYY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.17. 73,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60. Sands China has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

