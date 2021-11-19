Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.50

Sanofi (EPA:SAN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €86.50 ($101.76) and traded as high as €90.37 ($106.32). Sanofi shares last traded at €88.27 ($103.85), with a volume of 2,000,182 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.45 ($121.71).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

