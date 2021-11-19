Santiment Network Token (SAN) Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Santiment Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a total market cap of $31.24 million and $25,168.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00224451 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00090420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

SAN is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

