Santiment Network Token (SAN) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Santiment Network Token has a market capitalization of $31.24 million and approximately $25,168.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santiment Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00224451 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00090420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Coin Profile

Santiment Network Token (CRYPTO:SAN) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

