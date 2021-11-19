Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Sapiens International reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $37.73. 76,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,547. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 46,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

