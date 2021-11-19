Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $619.18 and last traded at $619.18. 232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $644.72.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $636.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.86.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.