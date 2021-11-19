Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) Trading 0.6% Higher

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.81. 8,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 16,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Save Foods by 295.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the second quarter worth $598,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the second quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the second quarter worth $996,000. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

