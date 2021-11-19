Scala 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,428.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, Scala has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $3.93 million and $2,428.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00073227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00093637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,165.78 or 0.07222672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,289.03 or 0.99328262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

