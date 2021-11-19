Scancell (LON:SCLP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.30

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.30 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 19.03 ($0.25). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 702,195 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.30. The company has a current ratio of 19.46, a quick ratio of 19.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.32. The stock has a market cap of £163.04 million and a PE ratio of -8.70.

In related news, insider Martin Diggle bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($49,647.24). Also, insider Lindy Durrant sold 2,380,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total transaction of £499,999.92 ($653,253.10).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

