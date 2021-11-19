Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Down 49.7% in October

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the October 14th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SBGSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SBGSY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. 106,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.