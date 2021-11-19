Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($1.07). Scholar Rock reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($3.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $1,203,199. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.