Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 130.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,804 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.08% of Schrödinger worth $57,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Schrödinger by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Schrödinger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $85,215.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at $85,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

