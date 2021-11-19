Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $57.81 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41.

