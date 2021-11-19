Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Boosted by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 9.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $21,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.28. 1,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,195. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $85.31 and a 1-year high of $113.90.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

