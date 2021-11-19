Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.63. 2,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,200. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $114.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

