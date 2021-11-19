Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Moneywise Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 14.0% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moneywise Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $21,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after buying an additional 1,904,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.52. 644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.04. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

