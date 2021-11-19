Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 108.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 483,382 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,353 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,612,000 after acquiring an additional 177,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.89.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

