Scot R. Jafroodi Sells 3,000 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Insteel Industries stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.81. 772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,263. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

