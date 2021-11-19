Scotiabank Boosts Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$14.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $9.50. 25,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,245. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

