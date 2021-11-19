Scotiabank Increases Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to C$104.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.26.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

