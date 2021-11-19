Scotiabank Raises Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$37.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SU. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.29.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $25.01. 574,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,576,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,064,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,356,000 after buying an additional 443,952 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,861,000 after buying an additional 334,747 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,375,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,922,000 after buying an additional 390,422 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.5% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 283,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 78,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

