ScPrime Trading 27.1% Higher Over Last Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, ScPrime has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market cap of $12.95 million and approximately $180,671.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020808 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009609 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000749 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,857,335 coins and its circulating supply is 39,173,724 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.