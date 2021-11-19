Scry.info (DDD) Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $71,515.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00223127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00090511 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

