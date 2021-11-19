Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Linden Rose Investment LLC’s Largest Position

Linden Rose Investment LLC reduced its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,639 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 39,644 shares during the period. SEA makes up approximately 51.3% of Linden Rose Investment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Linden Rose Investment LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $47,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in SEA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,694,635,000 after buying an additional 209,239 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 30.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,177,550,000 after buying an additional 998,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955,487 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $811,577,000 after buying an additional 222,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,023 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.06. 34,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,206. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a market cap of $167.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

