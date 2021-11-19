Seabridge Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seabridge Gold in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 81,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 7.7% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.