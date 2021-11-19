Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Trading Down 20%

Shares of Sector 10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECI) dropped 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.

Sector 10 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SECI)

Sector 10, Inc engages in the provision of emergency disaster response equipment and related support services. It develops and markets emergency and disaster response equipment known as Mobile Response Unit (MRU) and Stationary Response Unit (SRU). The firm’s products provides an emergency communications system with on-board life safety resources that are needed in an emergency event.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Sector 10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sector 10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.