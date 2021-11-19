Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in October

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 687,300 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the October 14th total of 964,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECYF traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

SECYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

