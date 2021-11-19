Seiko Epson Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Seiko Epson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seiko Epson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $8.35 on Friday. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.02.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

