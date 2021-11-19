Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.05 Million

Analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will post $230.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $230.10 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $133.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $739.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.60 million to $740.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Select Energy Services by 116.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,841 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Select Energy Services by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,999 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $2,510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Select Energy Services by 84.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 279,959 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $657.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.