Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.44. 5,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,244,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMFR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sema4 alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Sema4 news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $43,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 40,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $307,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,438 shares of company stock worth $815,461 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.