Semux Hits Market Cap of $29,939.28 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded down 63% against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $29,939.28 and approximately $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00072481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009216 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007314 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005513 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003295 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.