Sentinel Chain Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $275,684.69 and approximately $60,480.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00223127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00090511 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

SENC is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.