Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $92.03

Shares of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 92.03 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 72.13 ($0.94). Seplat Petroleum Development shares last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01), with a volume of 297,983 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £453.04 million and a PE ratio of 12.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.03.

Get Seplat Petroleum Development alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Seplat Petroleum Development’s payout ratio is currently 2.51%.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.