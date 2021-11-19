Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.22

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.22 and traded as high as $5.94. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 131,299 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQNS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sequans Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $213.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

About Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

