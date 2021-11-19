Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.22

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.22 and traded as high as $5.94. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 131,299 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQNS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sequans Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $213.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.
About Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)
Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.
