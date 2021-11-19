Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the October 14th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SERA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sera Prognostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SERA opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22. Sera Prognostics has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sera Prognostics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

