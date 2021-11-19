Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.62). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 194.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

MCRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MCRB traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $8.95. 26,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.03 million, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 3.64. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

