Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $164.09

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.09 ($2.14) and traded as high as GBX 205 ($2.68). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 197 ($2.57), with a volume of 442,388 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 210.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 164.09. The stock has a market cap of £529.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

Serica Energy Company Profile (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

