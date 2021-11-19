Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading Down 1.4%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.03 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). 1,304,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,798,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.08 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83.

In other Serinus Energy news, insider Łukasz Rędziniak purchased 342,000 shares of Serinus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £6,840 ($8,936.50). Also, insider Jeffrey Auld purchased 564,971 shares of Serinus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,299.42 ($14,762.76).

About Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

