Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stake Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.58% of Service Co. International worth $52,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 36.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Service Co. International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Service Co. International by 8.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCI opened at $67.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Service Co. International news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,900 shares of company stock worth $6,042,639 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

