Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 626.67 ($8.19).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHB shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 545 ($7.12) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

LON:SHB opened at GBX 648 ($8.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 625.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 615.91.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.