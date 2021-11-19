Sharpay (S) Reaches Market Cap of $480,867.60

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Sharpay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sharpay has traded flat against the dollar. Sharpay has a total market capitalization of $480,867.60 and $2,162.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070868 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00072443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00093190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,254.82 or 0.07355298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,035.11 or 1.00325089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Sharpay

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,302,597 coins. The official message board for Sharpay is medium.com/@sharpay . Sharpay’s official Twitter account is @sharpay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sharpay’s official website is sharpay.io

Buying and Selling Sharpay

