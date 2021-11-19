Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.32. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 11,212 shares.

SHERF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

