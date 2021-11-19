Shield Protocol Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $973,822.90 and $60,345.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.15 or 0.00007053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00070772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00092908 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.49 or 0.07280236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,813.45 or 0.99889504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

