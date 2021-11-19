Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 2,091 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after buying an additional 1,485,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,731. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.54. The firm has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

