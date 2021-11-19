Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $8.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,022.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,485. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,853.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,686.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,032.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

